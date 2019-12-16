Funeral Services for Helen Bergmann, age 95, will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Friday. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton. Helen Theresa Bergmann, age 95, passed away on December 14, 2019. Helen was born on March 24, 1924, the sixth child in the family of 11, to Ernest and Gertrude Trunk. She attended District 10 School in Baldwin Township and graduated from Princeton High School in 1942. Helen and Melvin Bergmann were married on November 16, 1945, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Donna, Patricia, and Randall. They lived on an 80-acre farm northeast of Princeton. She volunteered at the Princeton Clothing Center for many years and for 10 years at the Elim Home. Helen was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 35 years and a life-long member after that time. She and Melvin raised a flock of 3,500 hens for hatching eggs for Jack Frost Hatchery. They did this for about 20 years. As Melvin’s Parkinson’s was progressing, they had to retire from farming. He passed away on September 13, 1990. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; her parents; four brothers, Loren, Clair, Edward, and Bob; and three sisters, Delores Balfanz, Mary Mulder, and Adeline Timmer. Helen is survived by her children, Donna (Dave) Kendall of Oregon, Patricia (Phil) Winkelman of Princeton, and Randall (Cindy) Bergmann of Wisconsin; her siblings, Joe, David, and Kathryn; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen T. Bergmann
Dec 19
Visitation
Thursday, December 19, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes-Princeton
205 South Rum River Drive
Princeton, MN 55371
Dec 20
Funeral Service
Friday, December 20, 2019
11:00AM
Immanuel Lutheran
401 South 8th Avenue
Princeton, MN 55371
Dec 20
Visitation2
Friday, December 20, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
401 8th Ave S
Princeton, MN 55371
