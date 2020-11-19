Helen Marie Nelson

Helen M. Nelson, age 62 of Janesville died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Whispering Creek in Janesville. Born on June 3, 1958 in St. Peter, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Robert Edward and Betty Lou (Jernagan) Nelson. She graduated from high school in 1976 in Milaca, MN and later attended South Central Technical College in Mankato where she received her degree in medical secretary/transcriptionist. She worked for the Mankato Clinic for 30 years. Helen enjoyed playing the organ, baking, cooking, and doing cross stitch. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Waseca where she had served as president and treasurer of WELCA and was also involved in various mission projects. Helen had also served on the synodical board of WELCA. She is survived by her father, Robert Nelson of Janesville; one sister, Ruth (Daniel Lau) Nelson-Lau of Merrill, WI; and three nieces, Jennifer (Ray) Lau, Ashley (Jacob) Henrichs and their three children, and Krista (Jason) Johnson and their three children. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Third Street Chapel of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services in Waseca. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Peter. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Headache Research or the scholarship fund at Grace Lutheran Church. dennisfuneralhomes.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.