Funeral services for Helen Kok, age 84, of Milaca, will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Interment will follow at Pease Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Helen Grace Kok was born January 21, 1936 to Fred and Flora (Kaminga) DeVries in Greenbush Township, Mille Lacs County. She was united in marriage to Andrew Kok on June 19, 1956 at the Christian Reformed Church of Pease. The couple made their home on a farm in Milo Township. Helen was a life-long member of the Christian Reformed Church of Pease, serving on the Ladies Aid and the Mission Society. She served as secretary/treasurer of River Country Estates Association for 19 years. She enjoyed reading, going out to eat, playing cards with her friends and spending time with her family. She passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home in Milaca. She is survived by her son, Douglas (LaDawn) of Princeton; daughters, Linda (Morris) Droogsma of Milaca and Laurie (Doug) Braun of St. Cloud; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Kiel of Milaca; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; two brothers, Floyd and Alvin DeVries and two sisters, Jane Siegersma and Pearl Koppendrayer.
