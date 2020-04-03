Hazel Jacobson, age 85, of Milaca, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Gardens of Foley. A private burial will take place at Wendell Hill Cemetery. Hazel Pauline Jacobson was born June 26, 1934 to Ernest and Alma (Rowland) Nelson in Isanti County, MN. She grew up in the Bogus Brook area and graduated from Milaca High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Orville Jacobson on April 9, 1955. They made their home in Biwabik for a short time before moving to Fridley. Hazel and Orv moved to Milaca in 2002. She enjoyed embroidery, reading and genealogy. She is survived by her son, Douglas (Mary) Jacobson of Cushing, WI; daughter-in-law, Carol Jacobson; grandchildren, Jonathon (Cassie), Michael (fiancé Ashley and daughter, Brooklyn), Katie, Ernest and Amber; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Ava, Cora, James, Addison and Clara; also by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; son, Tyron and grandson, Matthew.
