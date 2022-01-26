Hazel Dorothy Reeve

Hazel passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022 in her home in Princeton, MN.
She was born August 8, 1921 in Verdon, SD to Earl and Martha Sanderson. Hazel attended school until 8th grade, when her mother passed away in 1936. She then stayed home to raise her three siblings and take care of the home. She even helped her father in the fields sometimes.
Hazel married LaVern Boullion and had five children: Ronald, Jerald, Richard, Sandra and Barbara. She remarried Don Reeve and got four more bonus children: Gary, Janis, Terri and Kim.
Hazel and Don retired and traveled all over the US in an Airstream trailer. They worked at many Parks during that time. They settled in Tulsa, OK until Don passed away. She then moved to Princeton, MN in 2001.
Hazel was preceded in death by husband Don Reeve; parents; sister Jean Tribble; brother Jim Sanderson; three sons Ronald and Jearld Boullion and Gary Reeve; daughter Barbara Hart; two grandsons; one great-grandson; one son-in-law and one daughter-in-law.
Hazel is survived by brother Richard (Dorothy) Sanderson; sister-in-law Joyce Sanderson; son Richard Boullion; daughter Sandra (Paul) Whitcomb; daughter-in-law Kathy Reeve; daughter Janis Jones; sons Terri and Kim Reeve; daughters-in-law Sue Boullion and Joan Boullion; son-in-law Jim Hart. Also survived by 26 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held February 26, 2022 at the Freshwaters Church in Princeton at 1:00. A Celebration of Life and burial will be in Conde, SD on June 4, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Hazel's name.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.