Hazel A. McIntyre

Hazel Ann “Sissy” McIntyre, 82, of Isanti passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 8, 1937 in Bradford Township, Isanti County, MN to Victor and Helen (Norton) Kruse. Hazel was baptized as an infant in Braham, MN and confirmed at Spring Lake Lutheran Church. She attended school in North Branch, graduating from North Branch High School. After high school, she moved to St. Paul where she worked for a few years. She returned to the Cambridge area and began working at the Cambridge State Hospital. On May 8, 1971, she was united in marriage to Byron McIntyre at Spring Lake Lutheran Church. He built their home west of Isanti in Spencer Brook Township. It was there that they raised their two children and was the only home they would live in. Hazel retired from the State Hospital after 38 years. She was volunteer coordinator at Isanti Elementary School from 1982 to 2009. She was a lifetime member of Spring Lake Lutheran Church, was active in the Isanti VFW Women’s Auxiliary, and volunteered coordinating local trips for the handicapped. She enjoyed crafting with her mother and son, camping and traveling, having visited all the states except for Hawaii. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Byron, son Randy, sister Esther Gabrielson and brother-in-law Wallace Lindstrom. Hazel is survived by her daughter Tammi Nelson (Colin Pauluik) of Isanti; four grandchildren Isaac and Nathan Nelson, Ethan and Emmah McIntyre; siblings “Sonny” Kruse (Mary Johnston) of Cameron, WI, Gerald (Janice) Kruse of Apache Junction, AZ, Steve (Becki) Kruse of Harris, Carol Lindstrom of North Branch, Michael (Carol) Kruse of Isanti, Robert (Melody) Kruse of Cambridge; brother-in-law Ray Gabrielson of Isanti; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A Private Funeral Service at Spring Lake Lutheran Church. Public visitation 5-8 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Interment in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.