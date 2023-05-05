Harry Arthur Totzke was born on January 2, 1935, to William and Martha (Seefeld) Totzke in Milo Township. Harry participated in FFA and football at Milaca High School, graduating in 1953. He married Lanaya Puckett on August 17, 1957. They went on to have three children. He worked at Scofield Trucking, Great Northern Railroad, and Olsen Furniture Store.

He was a member of the National Guard from 1953 to 1965. In 1986, he was appointed to the Citizen's Committee of the Milaca National Guard. He was a volunteer firefighter for Milaca from 1965 to 1990. In 1978, he was he was elected fire chief. From 1981-1995, he served as the Mille Lacs County Fire Chief for the Civil Defense Department.

