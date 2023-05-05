Harry Arthur Totzke was born on January 2, 1935, to William and Martha (Seefeld) Totzke in Milo Township. Harry participated in FFA and football at Milaca High School, graduating in 1953. He married Lanaya Puckett on August 17, 1957. They went on to have three children. He worked at Scofield Trucking, Great Northern Railroad, and Olsen Furniture Store.
He was a member of the National Guard from 1953 to 1965. In 1986, he was appointed to the Citizen's Committee of the Milaca National Guard. He was a volunteer firefighter for Milaca from 1965 to 1990. In 1978, he was he was elected fire chief. From 1981-1995, he served as the Mille Lacs County Fire Chief for the Civil Defense Department.
He worked as a police officer for the Milaca Police Department from 1965-1995. He was a special deputy for the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Department from 1967-1986. On March 3, 1971, he was the recipient of Outstanding Performance in the Line of Duty Award. He was also a member of the Milaca Area Hospital Ambulance Services from 1974-1986, and a member of the Mille Lacs-Isanti Board of Health from 1981-1984.
He served his community in many volunteer roles. He was a member of the Milaca City Council from 1997-2010. He also served as the Chairman of the Beard and Mustache Contest for the Milaca Centennial. He also worked with the Get Hooked on Fishing, Not Drugs program in the community. Harry was also a member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milaca, where he served as an elder and council member.
Harry was also a devoted family man. He loved going to his grandkids' and great-grandkids' school activities. He never missed a chance for a good one-liner, practical joke, or a hand of smear. The last several years he enjoyed playing smear with the guys at the senior center.
Harry is survived by his wife, Lanaya; his three children, Pamela (Wayne) Bekius, Scott (Beth) Totzke, and Ruston (Theresa) Totzke; his grandchildren, Derek (Johnna) Totzke, Whitney (Dustin) Naumann, Lisa Totzke, Axel (Judy) Totzke, Andy (Sara) Totzke, Jackelyn Bekius, Karmen (Joe) Hill, and Harry (Jessica) Totzke; 17 great-grandchildren, Ayden, Teagan, Cullen, Emmie, Mya Totzke, Sidney and Beatrix Naumann, Wilfred and Adelia Bekius, Emmerick and Dawson Totzke, Tess, Levi and Miley Hill, Lillian and Adeline Totzke, and Maddison Totzke; sister-in-law, Jane Totzke.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilfred (Edythe) and Elmer Totzke; and beloved grandson, Cabot Bekius.
We will never forget our dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, especially his Wooden Charles, Cowber, and nine ten evelin, just to name a few.
Funeral services were held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Milaca. Burial followed at Forest Hill Cemetery.
