Memorial services for Harold Santema, age 89, of Milaca, were held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca with Pastor Glen Bickford officiating. Harold Santema was born September 7, 1930 and grew up on a farm in Pease, MN. He served proudly in the Army during the Korean War. In 1963, he married the love of his life and together they raised two children. Harold worked 30 years for the City of Milaca Public Works. After retiring, he worked for Bauerly Brothers, which he loved very much. Harold enjoyed fishing, playing cards and shaking dice. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle manner. Harold passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, with his family by his side. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the American Legion. Harold is survived by wife, Marlys and daughter, Lorna (Laura). He was preceded in death by his son, Mike; parents Hilly and Hattie; and brother, Garritt.
Service information
Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
245 Central Avenue South
Milaca, MN 56353
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Zion Lutheran Church
245 Central Avenue South
Milaca, MN 56353
