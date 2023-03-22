Funeral services for Harlin Hanenburg were held Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Burial followed at the Pease Cemetery.

Harlin Jay Hanenburg was born October 11, 1936 along with his twin brother, Marlin Ray, to William and Kathryn (Bouma) Hanenburg on the family farm near Pease, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to J. Lois Lubben June 18, 1958. The couple lived on the family farm until July 1990, when they moved to their new house across the road. In September 2018, they moved to their condo on Bal Veld Drive in Pease.

