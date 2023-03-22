Funeral services for Harlin Hanenburg were held Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Burial followed at the Pease Cemetery.
Harlin Jay Hanenburg was born October 11, 1936 along with his twin brother, Marlin Ray, to William and Kathryn (Bouma) Hanenburg on the family farm near Pease, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to J. Lois Lubben June 18, 1958. The couple lived on the family farm until July 1990, when they moved to their new house across the road. In September 2018, they moved to their condo on Bal Veld Drive in Pease.
Farming was Harlin's profession, hobby, and joy. He loved driving tractor and taking care of his cows. In this retirement, he enjoyed building houses with Habitat for Humanity and working with World Renew. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling to 49 of the 50 states, Africa, and Europe.
Harlin passed away at home in Pease on March 20, 2023.
Harlin is survived by his wife of 64+ years, Lois; daughter, Janice Broersma of Cedar Springs, MI; son, Jeff (Jan) Hanenburg of Milaca; daughter, Dawn (Mark) Carey of Belmont, MI; daughter, Kara Hanenburg of Troy, MI; sister, Sylvia Ruis of Milaca; brother, Ed (Dorothy) Hanenburg of Milaca; sister, Dort (Doug) Brink of Milaca; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and half sister-in-law, Lorraine Bouma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Kathryn; twin brother, Marlin; brother, Jerome Hanenburg; sister, Betty Droogsma; in-laws, John Ruis, Shirley Hanenburg, Melvin Droogsma and half-brother, Enno Bouma.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.