Services for Gretchen Hunt, age 80, of Milaca, will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Gretchen Ann (Dobbelaire) Hunt was born on March 25, 1940 to Ray and Susie (Schneppenheim) Dobbelaire in Onamia, Minnesota. After graduating from Onamia High School in 1958, she married Robert “Bob” Hunt on June 7, 1958. To this union three girls were born. After marriage they moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota. Gretchen worked at Gopher Lumber for many years. They moved home to Milaca where Gretchen worked at Milaca Elementary School as a teacher’s aide and nurses’ aide for several years. Through the years, Gretchen and Bob spent their time camping and did some traveling. They especially enjoyed the trips to Canada, Branson and Nashville. Most weekends involved supper on Friday nights and coffee on Saturdays or Sundays at local restaurants with friends. Gretchen also enjoyed crafts, scrap booking, gardening, and crocheting. In her later years, she and Bob loved spending time with the grandchildren, and then the great-grandchildren who called her “Granny.” Grethen passed away September 20, 2020 at the M Health Fairview Hospital in Princeton. Gretchen is survived by her husband, Bob Hunt; daughters, Deb (Harold) Bauer of Milaca, Steph (Jeff) Anderson of Milaca and Sandy (Neil) Westling of Milaca; siblings, Jean Olson of Foley, Bob (Donna) Dobbelaire of Isle, Roger (Nancy) Dobbelaire of Yuma, Arizona; grandchildren Isaah Bauer of Foley, Zach (Amanda) Bauer of Milaca, Ryan (Marquie Marquette) of Little Falls, Alex (Pam) Westling of Milaca, Megan Westling (Mike Donnay) of Milaca; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jayden, Sarina, Autumn, Marrisa, Aidan, Ian, Greta, Rylee, and Kole; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Susie Dobbelaire and stepmother, Thelma Dobbelaire.
