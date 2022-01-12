Gregory "Greg" Nelson, age 72, of Milaca, formerly of St. Louis Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on January 2, 2022, after battling Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born December 30, 1949 in Minot, North Dakota to Richard and Bernice Nelson. He was baptized at Augustana Lutheran Church. Greg served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Qwest after 30 years of service. Greg was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and hunting. He loved traveling and exploring God's masterpiece and sharing those experiences with family and friends. He was a member of the Milaca American Legion.
Greg is survived by wife, Beth; son, Bobby (Kari); daughter, Shelly; step-daughter, Nicol (Kristofor); granddaughter, Coral; step-grandchildren, Kristofor, Jr. and Logan; brother, Rollie (Sandy); also by many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Bernice Nelson and parents-in-law, Johnny and Faye Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or Lewy Body Dementia Assoc. in memory of Greg.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Milaca Recreation Park at 11 AM.
