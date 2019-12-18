Services were private for Gregg W. Ashe, age 55, of Princeton, MN. Survived by loving wife of 36 years, Michelle; son, Derek (Heather) and granddaughter, Hadley; daughter, Kristin (Johnny) Baquero and grandchildren, Elena and Lucas; mother, Mary Lou Anderson; siblings, Peggy Sasik, Christopher Anderson and extended family and good friends. Gregg spent his career as a machinist. He was a lifelong lover of the BWCAW, gardening, and the outdoors. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Gregg W. Ashe
