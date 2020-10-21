Grant Albert Magnuson was born March 7, 1929 to Alfred and Harriet (Ziemer) Magnuson in Milaca, MN. He grew up on a farm near Pease and made his home in Milaca all his life. He graduated from Milaca High School and went on to Technical College. Grant served stateside in the National Guard during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Louise “Lucy” Tobias on August 14, 1954 in Milaca. He owned Grant’s TV and Refrigeration from the time his phone number was “353” in the 1950’s until the early 1990’s. Grant always found time for helping others. He served on the boards for Milaca Boy Scout Troop 19 and the Stepping Stone Group Home. He was an active member of the Milaca Lions Club, Hansen-Hayes American Legion Post #178 in Milaca, and the Milaca Chamber of Commerce. He was also a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca. While he never scored a perfect game or shot a hole-in-one, Grant enjoyed bowling and golfing in his free time. He passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Milaca Elim Home. He is survived by his children, Cindy L. Magnuson of Milaca and Todd (Cindy K.) Magnuson of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Nicole Magnuson of Columbus, OH, Matt (Lauren) Magnuson of New Haven, CT, Karissa (Owen) Smith of Dayton, OH and Isaac Magnuson of Dayton, OH; great-grandchildren, Callum Magnuson and Linus Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald A. Magnuson.
