Grace Rose Marie Gilbert, age 92 of Milaca, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Milaca Elim Home.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 AM at Milaca Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at East Union Cemetery near Carver, MN on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 5 PM.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.