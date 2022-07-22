Grace Rose Marie Gilbert, age 92 of Milaca, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Milaca Elim Home.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11 AM at Milaca Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at East Union Cemetery near Carver, MN on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 5 PM.
She is survived by daughter, Cindy (Dick) Johnson and sons, Dale (Sharon) Gilbert and Chris (Jerri) Gilbert, all of Milaca; 10 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Alice Wanquist; brothers, Emmert and Myron; daughter, Kathy Erickson; and son-in-law, Dana Erickson.
Grace was born February 25, 1930 in Jordan, MN. She grew up on the family farm in Carver, MN during the Great Depression and World War II. She learned about hard work, making the most of what resources were available, and the importance of faith and family. She was blessed with many cousins, and through the years they enjoyed getting together, and remained in contact throughout their lives. Grace attended the East Union Lutheran Church, went to a country school, and then graduated from Jordan High School. After high school, she held a couple of short-term jobs before marrying Frank Gilbert of Milaca in 1949. They settled in Milaca on a farm, where they raised four children. Faith, family and hard work continued to be her guiding principles in life.
At the age of 49, Grace moved to Richfield, MN and began working as a nurses-aideat Willows Nursing Home. While there she made many good friends. They enjoyed spending time together, eating out, and traveling. Grace was an avid Twins fan, a wonderful cook, and had the gift of hospitality. Upon retirement, Grace returned to Milaca. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, thus leaving them with many fond memories of time spent together.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.