Grace Elizabeth Fox died May 16, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born May 30, 1938 to Edward and Clara Remus in Princeton, MN. Grace attended Princeton High School and after graduation she worked at Princeton State Bank. She married John Irvin Fox, from Princeton, January 10, 1958. As a child, Grace participated in 4H and she was a gifted piano and organ player. She was the church organist for Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton and later at Glendorado Lutheran Church. Grace’s hobbies included embroidery, sewing, being outdoors, watching baseball and spending time with her children. Grace and Irvin built a home in what now is the Sherburne Refuge. Later, they built a home in Benton County, 1.5 miles north of Santiago. There, Grace and Irvin farmed until his death. Grace loved living on her farm and enjoyed raising pigs and cattle. Grace was a warm caring person who loved everyone. Grace was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Clara Remus; husband, John Irvin Fox; brothers, Wayne and Dennis Remus; sisters-in-law, Loraine Remus and Joyce Remus and grandchild, John Maximilian Fox. She is survived by brother, Allan (Lavon) Remus; sister, Janice (Merle) Gamm; children, John (Carmel) Fox, Robert (Betty) Fox, Jane (Ralph) du’Monceaux, Jean (Joel) Pederson, David (Janele) Fox; grandchildren, Morgan du’Monceaux, Zachary Fox, Alex Erickson, Adam Pederson, Lauren Fox, Ryan Pederson and Brady du’Monceaux. Because of Covid 19, a celebration of Grace’s life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be sent to: Jean Pederson 19922 214 th Ave NW Big Lake, MN 55309 All memorials will be donated to Glendorado Lutheran Church.
