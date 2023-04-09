Gordon L. Schroeder

Gordon "Gordy" Lowell Schroeder, age 90, of Cambridge, MN, passed away peacefully March 31, 2023 with his children at his side. He was in hospice care at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Gordon was born on September 9, 1932 to Robert and Florence Schroeder in New Ulm, MN. He grew up on the family farm in Courtland Township and began school in the one-room country schoolhouse next door. He transferred to New Ulm public school in the 5th grade, where he met another new student, a girl names Loretta. They became best friends, high school sweethearts and later, husband and wife.

