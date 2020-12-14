Gerrit Veurink, age 91, of Milaca, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020. A private service will be held at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Interment with full military honors will follow at the church cemetery. Gerrit Veurink was born March 4, 1929 to John and Cornelia (Scheffer) Veurink in Pease, MN. He attended Pease Christian School and then helped his father on the family farm. He entered the U.S. Army in February 1954 and was honorably discharged in February 1956. Gerrit then returned to the farm. He was united in marriage to Eleanor Marcus on June 29, 1963 in Prinsburg, MN and to this union twelve children were born. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; children, Lori (John) Monroe, Gary Veurink (Kelly Bemboom), Karla (Donny) Lueck, Brian Veurink, Caryn (Craig) Maalis, Rachel (Troy) Weidner, Randall (Gina) Veurink, Kimberly Paxton, (Tony Trunk), Shannon (Kurt) Larson, Lugene (LuAnn) Veurink, Julie (Brett) Mattson and Dawn Van Lith; 32 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Droogsma; sister-in-law, Lorraine Veurink; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Hattie Veurink, Johanna Kuperus, Henrietta Hubers, Jeanne Soldin and Henry Veurink.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.