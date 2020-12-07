Gerard McLarnon, age 80 of Otsego, MN, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on October 2, 2020. He was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland to Gerard and Eileen McLarnon on November 3, 1939. He began his career as a test pilot engineer in Belfast and his interests lead him to aerospace engineering, business and finance. Gerard retired as President and CEO of Applied Solar Energy. With a passion for business, finance and life-long learning, Gerry was a wealth of knowledge to his family and friends. He lifted others to reach for the stars and to overcome life’s adversities with resilience and creativity. He was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Gerard is preceded in death by George “Christopher” Canavan, Maureen (Canavan) Fagin, Sydney Mclarnon, and his parents, Gerard and Eileen McLarnon. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn (Jenson) McLarnon; step children Darci (Robertson) Beilby and Slade Robertson; grandchildren Blake Beilby, Justin (Stefanie) Beilby, Kyle (Terra) Beilby, Garret (Caitlyn) Beilby, Jacob Robertson and Grace Robertson; many great-grandchildren; siblings Norman and Eilish Mclarnon, Paul and Pat McLarnon, Julia (McLarnon) Quinn, and their children. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no memorial at this time. Come spring or summer, when the time is right, we will celebrate Gerry. Meanwhile, you can make donations to the Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Avenue N., Roseville, MN 55113. Please direct your donation to Gerard McLarnon fund for Homeless and Food.
