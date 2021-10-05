Geraldine Joan Elifrits, 86, of Princeton, MN, died Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Milaca Elim Meadows Health Care Center, Milaca.
Gerrie was born on September 26, 1935, in Naper, NE, the daughter of Frank and Dorothea (Hamann) Pavlacky. She was raised, educated, and married in Staples, MN; graduating from Staples High School in 1953, then, united in marriage to John D. Elifrits Sr. on September 19, 1953. They lived in the Staples and Twin Cities areas before settling in Princeton in 1970.
Gerrie was a homemaker and had participated in the Princeton chapter of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and bird watching.
Gerrie is survived by her sons, Kim (Michele) Elifrits, John (Becky) Elifrits; daughter, Rebecca Elifrits; grandchildren, Trevor Elifrits and Jennifer (Philip Anderson) Elifrits; brothers, Dick (Geri) Pavlacky and Malcolm Pavlacky; sister-in-law, Doris Pavlacky; numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerrie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Sr. (1998); infant daughter, Barbara Jean; brothers, Don, Howard, Marlo, Larry and sister, Arlee Dailey.
Visitation: Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN.
Funeral Service: Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN.
Interment: Bellwood Cemetery, 26457 146th Street NW, Zimmerman, MN 55398.
