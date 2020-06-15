Jerry A. Bieringer passed away peacefully in the presence of his daughter, Pam, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, North in Princeton. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with parish prayers at 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery. Gerald Anthony Bieringer was born on December 30, 1939, to Joseph “Joe” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Ley) Bieringer in Raymond Township, MN. He graduated from school in Sauk Centre. Jerry served his community honorably for over 30 years working for the City of Princeton as well as a volunteer firefighter, including Fire Chief, fire inspector, and building inspector. He was married to his best friend, Noreen Josephine Moser, on August 2, 1958, in Sauk Centre, and together they raised four children. Jerry walked strongly in his faith as a dedicated member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Jerry was known for being a “gentle bear,” and was very kind to everyone he knew. He went out of his way to help others, and would often lend a hand to strangers in need. He had a special bond with each of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Jerry enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his spare time. Above all else, he will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him. Jerry will be dearly missed by his children, Ken (Becky) Bieringer, Pam Klein, and Brenda (Mark) Winkelman; grandchildren, Nichole, Tasha (Jon), Kenny Joe (Megan), Jayson (Tracy), Danielle (Brandon), Trevor (Michelle), Mitchell (Devon), Kristin, Travis (Sam), Brandon, Denise (Paul), and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Mason, Madisen, Isabella, Taylor, Nora, Jeremiah, Daizy, Emma, Ella, Ava, Cayden, and Grayson; two brothers; four sisters; and one brother-in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Noreen in 2010; daughter, Robin in 2009; son, Michael in 1964; granddaughter, Jennifer in 2010; great-granddaughter, Brooklyn in 2010; and sister, Janice in 2010.
