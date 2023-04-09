Gerald "Jack" Klaustermeier

Gerald “Jack” Willard Klaustermeier, age 82, of Princeton, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
A memorial service for Jack will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Princeton, MN.
Jack was born to Reuben and Catherine (Molenaar) Klaustermeier in Princeton, MN on October 6, 1940. He stayed in the Princeton area his entire life. His family enjoyed both dairy and crop farming, which they continued until 1990. After farming, Jack went to work for Freichels Super Valu and Pamida. He liked getting to know people in the community better while doing these jobs. Jack especially loved the time spent ice fishing with his mother. Together they could clean just about any fish to perfection. With their bounty of winter fish, they would generously host fish fries for the congregation. He also opened his home for summer picnics with outdoor games and potluck lunches. Jack had an incredible memory. He could recall nearly every detail about events and people. After spending time with Jack, his friends would come away having learned something new and interesting as he related stories and gave them little historical lessons about the community.
Jack dedicated his life to Jehovah God and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1957. Throughout the years, he made many friends in the Princeton Congregation and valued the time he spent with them. Jack used much of his free time helping others learn about his loving creator and the better future ahead.
Jack is survived by his niece, Julie Heinen, and numerous friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David; sisters, Alice Kroells (Heinen) and infant Anna Gertrude; nephew, Douglas Heinen.
A special thank you to the staff at Wellspring Elim in Princeton for the excellent care and attention given to Jack during the last few years of his life.
