Gerald "Dick" R. Geurkink

Gerald “Dick” Geurkink was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on November 4, 2020 with his loving wife Ellen by his side. Dick was an active member of Hope Covenant Church in St. Cloud. He was known for his big smile and laugh, teasing his children and grandchildren, and his strong faith in God. Dick was born January 6, 1944 to William and Mildred Geurkink. Dick grew up in Pease, MN attending Community Christian School and Milaca Senior High School. He was raised in a farming family and went on to own a dairy farm in Milaca, MN. Dick married his wife, Ellen on July 18, 1981. They later relocated to St. Cloud, where he was employed for many years with Frigidaire and DeZurik. Dick was preceded in death by his parents William and Mildred, brother Phillip, sisters Betty and Darlene, and grandson Bodi. Dick is survived by his wife Ellen; his children Tricia, Todd, Traci (Greg) and Bill (Rachael); his stepchildren Jeanne, Don and Deb; his siblings Warren (Connie), Bob (Shirley) and Jim (Cathy); and by his 12 grandchildren Austin, Hailey, Cole, Levi, Sean, Liam, Travis, Camden, Amy, Cody, Logan and Hunter. A private graveside service is planned.
