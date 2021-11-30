George T. Gemmill, age 90, of Princeton died November 28, 2021 at Cambridge Medical Center.
George Theodore Gemmill was born April 30, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Samuel W. and Wilhelmina (Jensen) Gemmill. When George was 13 years old his family moved to Blaine. He drove school bus for Anoka for a time and then served his country in the US Army. He returned to Blaine and dairy farmed. On May 23, 1964, George married Sheila Schroth and they lived on the family farm for a year before moving to their current farm in Spencer Brook Township. He was a diesel mechanic for Mack Truck besides operating his cattle farm.
George will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sheila of 57 years of marriage; daughter, Amy Gemmill; son, David Gemmill; grandchildren, Robin and Jarret; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Emily Fransen and Robert and Merry Carlson; nieces, nephews; former daughter-in-law, Renee Harves-Gemmill; other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Samuel Wayne Gemmill and Earl Gemmill; sister, Marie Hollenbeck; sister-in-law, Laverne Gemmill; and brothers-in-law, Robert Hollenbeck and Ernie Fransen.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in the spring. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
