Gene Leroy Chollett, 80, of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud.
Gene was born on Dec. 3, 1941, in Hinckley, MN, to Austin "Ray" and Ruth (McCormack) Chollett. He graduated from Maplewood Academy (Hutchinson, MN) in 1960 and worked in the Ely, MN iron mines before beginning a long construction career in the Twin Cities.
He married Barbara "Joy" Johnson on August 14, 1982, in Mora, MN. They resided in Princeton until his death. Gene's favorite hobbies included gardening, working on cars and attending his grandchildren's activities.
Gene is survived by his wife: Barbara "Joy"; his children from a previous marriage: Michael (Dayle) Chollett, Michele Schleeter, Jon (Sherri) Chollett; grandchildren: Christopher and Brandon Chollett, J.P., Gene and William Schleeter, Nicole (Mike) Kappes; great-grandchildren: Steven Schleeter, Jordan and Destiny Kappes; great-great grandchildren: Hazel Marie Madsen and Macy Schleeter; step-children: Mark (Dea) Johnson and Nancy (Harold) House; step-grandchildren: Daniel House, Brooke and Tanner Johnson. Gene is also survived by siblings: Edward (Virginia) Chollett, June Steffen, Merle (Pat) Chollett and Donna (Dwight) Mills; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Ray and brother-in-law Gordon Steffen.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Carlson Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St., Cambridge, MN, 763-689-2244. To honor Gene's love of treats, we will be serving cookies and refreshments during the visitation, which will be held two hours prior to the service.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.