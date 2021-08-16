Gene Ekberg, age 78, of Foreston passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 12, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital. A celebration of life will be held for Gene on Thursday, August 19th at 11 a.m. at Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will take place at the church from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday. Eugene “Gene” Larry was born on June 19, 1943, to Lawrence “Bob” and Sylvia (Kiel) Ekberg in St. Cloud, MN. He spent his childhood growing up on his parent’s farm near Oak Park, MN. Even though Gene was an only child, he was never alone. The farm was always full of his friends, neighbors, and cousins. He graduated from Foley High School in 1961. He met and soon married Linda Harris on October 2, 1965. Their family grew to include two children and many grandchildren. His family will forever treasure all the memories made together, especially family trips and games nights. Gene was well known in the community as their local and trustworthy repairman. There were few things he couldn’t fix, including old stubborn oil furnaces. Gene was a dedicated man who fully devoted himself to his family, friends, faith, and work. His friendly, humorous, and honest personality will be remembered by everyone who had the privilege to have known him. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda; children, Troy (Cheri) and Jill (Glenn) Kooiman; grandchildren, Bailey, Zach, Ronnie, Jackson, Hudson, Benson, and Daisy; mother-in-law, Dorothy Harris; and numerous other family members and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Martin Harris. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Rum River Life Choices Center in Milaca and C.R.O.S.S. Center in Foley.
