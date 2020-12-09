Gene "Curt" Curtis Fransen

Gene Curtis 'Curt' Fransen passed away peacefully at the age of 59 on Tuesday, November 24 at his home in Houston, Texas. Curt was born Dec.12, 1960 in Princeton, Minnesota to Gene and Betty (Severson) Fransen. He was raised in Milaca and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. He graduated from High School in 1979 in Milaca and lived there much of his life before moving to North Dakota, South Dakota, then Texas. His work involved mainly the painting and building trades. Curt had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his three children, Scott Fransen of Zimmerman, Chad Fransen of Minneapolis, and Rita (Mitch) Rousselange of Washington and one grandson Wyatt Rousselange. He is also survived by his parents, Gene and Betty Fransen of Milaca and sisters Jackie Hjort of Milaca, Wendy (Mike) Gorham of Grand Rapids, and Laura (Brian) Jergenson of Glenwood. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Dennis Hjort and his grandparents. A memorial service for Curt is pending.
