Gena Sanford

Gena Marie Sanford, age 53 of Princeton, died unexpectedly on April 2, 2023.

Gena is survived by her son Celtic Foss; her daughter Cierra Foss (Austin); grandson Weston Nordrum; parents Rusty and Pat Sanford; her brother Rusty Jr. "Bubba" Sanford; her sisters, Trisha Sanford (Jake) and Angie Becker (James); nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Lois Olness, Laverne and Robert "Red" Sanford; her uncles Wayne Olness and Mark Sanford; her aunts Elizabeth Olness and Susan Johnson.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.