Gena Sanford

Gena Marie Sanford, age 53 of Princeton, died unexpectedly on April 2, 2023.
Gena is survived by her son Celtic Foss; her daughter Cierra Foss (Austin); grandson Weston Nordrum; parents Rusty and Pat Sanford; her brother Rusty Jr. "Bubba" Sanford; her sisters, Trisha Sanford (Jake) and Angie Becker (James); nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eugene and Lois Olness, Laverne and Robert "Red" Sanford; her uncles Wayne Olness and Mark Sanford; her aunts Elizabeth Olness and Susan Johnson.
Gena was born April, 24, 1969, in Princeton, Minnesota to Rusty and Pat Sanford. She grew up in Princeton, and was a 1987 graduate from Princeton High School. While in school, she excelled in gymnastics and looked out for her special needs brother, Rusty. After high school, Gena continued her education by attending Anoka Technical College where she studied Nursing. She was employed at the Elim Home as a licensed practical nurse in her early years. In her later years, she had a variety of different jobs.
Gena enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchild and friends. She loved watching her grandchild, Weston, grow and play. During the summer months, Gena could always be found on the water. Her favorite activity was to go tubing down the river. She was a kind and compassionate individual. She fought many obstacles in life, but always had a love for life and adventure.
There will be a small service for immediate family members only. Gena's life will be celebrated at a later date.
