Funeral Services for Gehard Bakken, age 84, will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Glendorado Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Pastor Shari Routh will officiate. Burial will be in the Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton. Gehard Carl Bakken passed away on December 14, 2019, at his home. Gehard was born on March 16, 1935, in Minneapolis to Arthur and Hazel (Edson) Bakken. He grew up in Santiago Township, attended District 15 Country School for eight years, and graduated from Princeton High School in 1953. Upon graduation, he went to work for Johanson Construction for 13 years then Hoffman Engineering for 31 years. Gehard retired in 1997, then took a trip to Alaska. Gehard was in the National Guard for eight years. He married MaryAnn Brabander on October 13, 1956, at Glendorado Church. Gehard played baseball, was a member of the school board, and was president of the council at church. He enjoyed traveling, baseball games, going to Santiago for coffee and cribbage each morning, and 4th of July fireworks with his grandkids. Gehard is survived by his wife, MaryAnn, of 63 years; children, Steven of Princeton, Sandra (Roger) Erickson of Becker, Jeff (Becky) of Cambridge, and Sheila (Dave) Gronert of Becker; brother, Gordon (Andrea) of Coon Rapids; sister, Darlene (Eddie) Daleiden of Blaine; sister-in-law, Ellie (John) Gardiner of Cannon Falls; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Merlin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.