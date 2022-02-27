Gary Wayne Peterson

Gary Peterson, age 67, born to Duane and Nancy (Sutton) Peterson on March 25, 1954 in Long Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on February 24, 2022.
A celebration of life will be March 14, 2022 at New Life Church in Princeton, Minnesota, with Pastor Chuck Pruett as officiant. Visitation will be from 10-11a.m., service will be at 11a.m. with a luncheon at the church to follow.
Gary is survived by his children, Bradley (Amy) Peterson and Alyssa (Eric) Marcus; grandchildren, Theodore Peterson, Lenora and Vera Marcus; dad, Duane Peterson; siblings, Gregg (Teresa) Peterson, Mike (Carol) Peterson, Pam (Ed) Quam, Charlyn (Richard) Ernst; honorary brother, Ron (Sharon) Larson; and many other relatives and special friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents; his mom, Nancy; nephew, John and grandchildren born into heaven.
Gary's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to his adopted family, Tammie and Jason Janes and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent, compassionate care.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.