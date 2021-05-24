Garrett “Gary” Wade Stanton, age 45, of Foreston, MN, formerly Milaca, MN and Forbes, ND, passed peacefully at his home on May 20, 2021. Gary is survived by his daughter, Violet Christina Marie Stanton; son, Christopher Stanton; soul mate, Becky Mellgren; many cherished family and friends; Sturgill the dog and George the cat. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 5th from 3-5 p.m. at his home, 14739 145th Street, Foreston, MN. Everyone is welcome to join us and celebrate his life and share stories. Gary loved to spend time with his family and friends. He loved grilling, cooking, baking, camping, RVing, boating, fishing, hunting, movies and 80’s music. Gary was most happy when surrounded by family and friends, grilling, sharing stories and memories and tinkering in his shop. One of Gary’s favorites was spending time in his and Becky’s RV/Camper. Gary had a great sense of humor and was known for his “Garyisms.” He loved feeding everyone around him. Gary could fix anything and his door was always open. Gary will be so greatly missed, Rest In Peace Gary Stanton.
