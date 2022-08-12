Garold (Gary) Clayton Read, 92, of Princeton, MN passed away Aug 10, 2022.
Gary was born Jan 1930 to Clayton and Doris Read in Cheyenne WY. He received his elementary and high school education in Cheyenne graduating in 1947.
Gary married Sue LaPlant in 1963. To this union one child was born, a daughter, Stacy. Gary and Stacy were kindred spirits and she was the light and joy of his life.
Gary had a varied, exciting, and adventurous life including various occupations; construction, commercial egg production, and school maintenance. But the largest part of his career was owning his own scuba diving shop for 20 years. He enjoyed being a retail scuba shop owner, teaching scuba diving classes, and taking people on scuba diving trips to exciting destinations all around the world, taking his wife and daughter with him whenever possible.
Gary was an accomplished horseman and loved to explore the backcountry of Colorado with his wife and daughter. For over a decade Gary volunteered his time to the Park County Fair, where he enjoyed the kids and families of the community. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Always by his side were his treasured and loyal friends, his dogs.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sue, his daughter Stacy (Rod) Greeley, his grandchildren, Megan (Cory) Windhouser and Austin (Savannah) Greeley, his three great grandchildren, Tucker, Brinley and Raelyn, two brothers Jim (Kathryn) Read and Mark (Cherrie) Read and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Doris and Clayton Read.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home - Milaca, MN
