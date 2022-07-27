Frank Wolfbauer passed into the eternal compassion of God on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Elk River with Rev. Michael Wolfbauer as officiant. Visitation held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday.
Frank Elmer Wolfbauer was born July 5, 1939 in Foley, Minnesota to Frank and Margaret (Epsky) Wolfbauer. He lived in Foley until his 9th grade year when his family moved to Spring Lake Park for his final high school years. He married Patricia Trana on November 18, 1961 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Staples. He worked as a machinist with Remmele Engineering in St. Paul and then transferred to their Big Lake plant until his retirement. Frank appreciated the outdoors, growing up helping on family farms near Foley and Holdingford. He enjoyed a lifelong hobby of raising pigeons, which he learned from his grandmother. He longed for one more hunt: deer, moose, bear,... He volunteered many years as a youth football coach. In later years, he loved to hear about the adventures of his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, Ramsey and brother, Jim, Ramsey; sons: Daniel, Vadnais Heights, Robert (Jamie), Northville, MI, and Michael, Foley; grandchildren: Madison, Nikolas, Mia, and Samuel; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Margaret and sister, Joann.
