Frances Sarah Betinis, age 74 of Milaca, Minnesota, passed away on July 12, 2021 in Shakopee, Minnesota. Frances was born on March 24, 1947 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert Laidig and Daisy (Harvey) Laidig. Preceded in death by parents and oldest brother, Robert Lee Laidig. Survived by son, Emmanuel Betinis, and his father, John Betinis; granddaughter, Mila Betinis; brothers, Mark Laidig, Gary (Gail) Laidig, Paul (Helen) Laidig; nieces, Sara Sofie, Megan Goodell; nephew, Sean Laidig. “Frannie” was the baby sister to brothers Lee and Mark. Then soon to follow came Gary and Paul. Fran went to elementary school in Minneapolis and Excelsior, Minnesota. She graduated in 1965 from Minnetonka High School. She then entered Saint Mary’s College and received a degree in X-ray technology. She moved to Illinois then back to Onamia, Minnesota with her husband John Betinis and baby boy Emmanuel. Frannie moved to Milaca and continued her career in X-Ray technology until retirement in 2017. She then worked part-time as a Personal Care Assistant at the homes of local residents. She loved surrounding her home with flowers. She was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020. As she declined, it was decided to move her to a care facility in Shakopee near her son. Weekly visits from loved ones, including her new baby granddaughter, helped to lift her spirits. On Sunday, July 11th, Emmanuel notified the family of Fran’s weakened condition. Friends and family gathered at her bedside, prayed, cried and whispered in her ear that it was okay to go. On Monday, July 12th at 6:07 a.m., Frances passed away with her son, Emmanuel, at her side. The Memorial Service for Frances will be on Saturday, August 7th at the home of Paul and Helen Laidig: 509 Bauer Road in Hudson, Wisconsin. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. sharp. Please arrive early. Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755.
