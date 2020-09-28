Funeral services for Florence Vedders, age 95, of Milaca, will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Pease Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Michael Ten Haken officiating. Visitation take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow in the Pease Cemetery. Florence Vedders was born February 3, 1925 to George and Alice (VanDeRiet) Kiel in Milaca, MN. She graduated from Pease Christian School and attended Milaca Public Schools. Florence worked at the peet bog and then worked in Michigan for a short time. She returned for Michigan and worked for Honeywell during WWII. On June 21, 1946, she was united in marriage to Henry Vedders. They farmed in Pease, where they raised their five children. Florence worked at Fingerhut for a short time while raising her children and helping on the farm. She enjoyed golfing, playing softball, bowling and playing cards, especially bridge. Florence enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in their sporting events. She was a lifelong member of Pease Christian Reformed Church where she served on the mission society. Florence passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Milaca Elim Home. She is survived by children, Dusty (Pat) Vedders of Milaca, Carl (Marlys) Vedders of Hastings, Penny (Mike) Van Maanen of Cypress, CA, and Doug (Debbie) Vedders of Onamia; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Kok of Milaca; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hank; daughters, Barb and Bonnie; brothers, Harry and Gerrit Kiel.
