Florence Mary Dehn, age 59 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2023, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Deacon Mark Barder will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward's Catholic Cemetery in Princeton.

