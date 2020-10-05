Family and friends are mourning the death of Florence Bonkowske, who joined her Lord on September 21, 2020. Florence was born in Princeton, MN on November 3, 1936 to William and Madge (Whitney) Peterson. She graduated from Princeton High School, married and moved to Duluth, then Proctor and the greater Duluth area. Florence worked as a homemaker, teacher aide at Proctor High School, and for many years as Accounts Supervisor at UMD. She was a long-time member and leader at Forbes United Methodist Church in Proctor. Florence also volunteered for many other organizations, including Past President of the Duluth City Ambassadors, Chief Page of the Minnesota Annual Conference, Duluth Curling Club, and CHUM food shelf in Duluth. Florence was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Laura (Henninger), and sister Harriet. She is survived by her half-sister Susan of Princeton; sons William (Lynette) of Little Canada, MN, Jon (Trudy) of Esko, MN and James (Jill) of Elizabethton, TN. She adored and enjoyed time with her grandchildren Jeremy (Cassandra) Bonkowske of Morganton, NC, Christina (Matthew) Solheid of Coon Rapids, MN and Daniel (Mark Hansen) Bonkowske of Minneapolis, MN; as well as great-grandchildren Taryn, Jacoby and Han Bonkowske and Gabriella and Madelynn Solheid. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Florence enjoyed watching all sports, playing bocce, traveling through the US and Europe, and enjoying great times with family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Forbes United Methodist Church.
