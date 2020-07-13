Princeton, MN (55371)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.