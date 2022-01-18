Fairmont, MN
Funeral services for Faye Ann (Byker) Moore, age 89, of Fairmont, MN, formerly of Milaca, MN held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont. Visitation follows the service until 7:30 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home. Visitation with light refreshments from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church, Oak Park, MN. Graveside service at 2:30 PM follows the visitation on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church Cemetery, Oak Park, MN. Those wishing to view the funeral service may do so at the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6041771240 The Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Faye passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center in Fairmont.
Faye Ann Smallwood was born on April 21, 1932 to Calvin and Nellie (Johnson) Smallwood in Milaca, MN. Faye Ann accepted Christ as her Savior as a young girl at Trout Lake Bible Camp and continued to grow in her faith while attending the Baptist Church in Milaca. She graduated from Milaca High School and after high school, Faye Ann worked for Paulson and Ryan, Attorneys-at-Law. While Harry, her future husband, was serving in Korea, Faye Ann moved to Detroit, MI to live with her brother and sister-in-law. While living there, Faye Ann worked for the National Cash Register Company. Harry returned home in May of 1952 and on June 13, 1952, Faye Ann was united in marriage to Harry E. Byker at the Baptist Church in Milaca.
After their marriage, Faye Ann and Harry owned and operated their own dairy farm near Milaca which they enjoyed doing together. Harry passed away on July 25, 1991. Faye Ann continued to live on the farm until May of 1992 when she moved to Milaca and then in August of 1995 she moved to Fairmont.
On June 12, 1999, Faye Ann was united in marriage to Merwin Moore and after their marriage, Faye Ann and Merwin made their home together in Fairmont. Merwin passed away on May 25, 2004. After his death, Faye Ann lived in Fairmont and Milaca to be with all of her children before eventually returning to Fairmont.
Faye Ann was a lifetime member of the Estes Brook Evangelical Free Church in Oak Park, MN where she loved to go to church. She worked in the nursery for many years and also taught Wednesday night Bible classes for children. Faye Ann loved to read her Bible and pray for her family. Faye Ann loved to sew and quilt and made many quilts over the years for family. She made a quilt for each grandchild for graduation and baby quilts for her great-grandchildren. In her younger years, Faye Ann loved to work alongside Harry on the farm.
Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Sandy (Bruce) Gustafson, Bruce (Mary) Byker, Linda (Rick) Peterson; nephew, David (Sharon) Jamison; grandchildren, Kyle (Trisha) Gustafson, Tony Gustafson, Londa (Cody) Goraczkowski, Amy Byker, Andy (Brooke) Byker, Jacob (Renae) SanCartier, Jessica (Carsten) Schmidt, Melissa (Kyle) Hardie, Cameron (Brooke) Peterson, Felicia (Matt) Winner; 18 great-grandchildren; step-children, Roger (Jasmine) Moore, John (Bonnie) Moore and Alice (Curt) Peterson; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and other extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Nellie Smallwood; husbands, Harry Byker and Merwin Moore; daughter, Dianne Byker; and siblings, Morris (Mary) Smallwood, LaVon (William) Jamison, Vivian (Rudolph) Johnson and Duane (Jackie) Smallwood.
