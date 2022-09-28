Evie Goldsmith

Evelyn "Evie" I. Goldsmith, age 85, of New Prague, formerly of Mora, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.

She was born November 6, 1936 in Gilman, Minnesota to Benjamin Krawiecki and Elizabeth Meyer. She attended Mora Public Schools and the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul before finishing her education degree at St. Cloud State College. Evie was united in marriage to Thomas E. Goldsmith on November 27, 1958 in Mora. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years, most of that in Milaca School District. Upon Tom's retirement in 1997 from "Tom's Woodshed" custom cabinet shop in Mora, she and Tom moved to New Prague to be closer to family.

