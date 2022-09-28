Evie Goldsmith

Evelyn "Evie" I. Goldsmith, age 85, of New Prague, formerly of Mora, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
She was born November 6, 1936 in Gilman, Minnesota to Benjamin Krawiecki and Elizabeth Meyer. She attended Mora Public Schools and the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul before finishing her education degree at St. Cloud State College. Evie was united in marriage to Thomas E. Goldsmith on November 27, 1958 in Mora. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years, most of that in Milaca School District. Upon Tom's retirement in 1997 from "Tom's Woodshed" custom cabinet shop in Mora, she and Tom moved to New Prague to be closer to family.
When not attending grandchildren's athletic competitions and events, Evie was an avidwatcher of the QVC shopping channel. She was a collector, especially of "Cherished Teddies" collectibles.
She was preceded in death by husband, Tom; parents; daughter, Mary Kay Sanders; brother, Henry Krawiecki and sister, JoAnn Wallace.
Evie is survived by three children, Tim (Wendy) Goldsmith of Montgomery, Suzanne (Don) Garland of Branson, MO, and Melissa (Scott) Tripps of Wayzata; brother, Benjamin (Ginger) Krawiecki of Mora; sister, Betty Kaas of Farmington; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and a special "adopted" granddaughter.
Services held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bruzek Funeral Home in New Prague, MN with Deacon Robert Raleigh serving as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment at Morningside Memorial Gardens in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Serving as pallbearers are Nate Jones, Jake Aimonetti, Mike Goldsmith, Joe Sanders, Michael Sanders, Ben Hoppke, Kenny Jones, and Nathaniel Bolin Lewis.
The family prefers Memorials to Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of her daughter, Mary Kay Sanders, in lieu of flowers.
