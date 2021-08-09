Eugene Roy Meyer, 85, of Princeton, was called home to the Lord on July 22, 2021, following a tragic accident at his home. Eugene was born July 17, 1936, in Princeton, MN, the son of Ervin and Vivian (Reynolds) Meyer. Eugene’s Father, Ervin, was killed when he was only 12 years old. He left home at the age of 15 and worked for a farmer to support himself. He took up a trade in masonry which he worked his entire life. Everyone who knew Eugene would say that he was an extremely hard worker. He was very handy and could do just about anything. He built his home with his own hands which he lived in the past 60 years. He also built his parent’s house next door as well as his children’s too. Eugene was very generous and always willing to help, and he never expected anything in return. Seems there was always someone confiding in him as to how to do something. Eugene met the love of his life, Delores (Stanley) Meyer, and they were married on November 5, 1960. Eugene was a dedicated family man and was respected and loved by all. The past few years, Eugene cared for his loving wife of 60 years after her health began to decline. She passed away on June 20, 2021. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. He loved animals, fishing, and spending time in nature. Eugene is survived by his children, Judy (Perry) Potvin, Connie Pouliot, John Meyer, all from Princeton, Wayne Meyer of Louisville, KY; his stepchildren Leslie (Sue) Marquardt from Foley, MN and Dennis (Betsy) Marquardt from Elk River, MN; and many grand and great grandchildren. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife Delores (Stanley) Meyer; his parents Ervin and Vivian (Reynolds) Meyer and his stepfather Walter Wigchers; brother Gerald (Jerry) Meyer; sister Louise Young; and stepbrother Arthur (Butch) Wigchers. Funeral services will be held on August 14, 2021, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo, MN. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with a luncheon following at the church.
