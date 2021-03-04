Eugene C. Aufderhar passed away peacefully on February 27, 2021, at the River Oaks Assisted Living in Anoka, MN, at the age of 88. Eugene Clarence Aufderhar was born to Clarence and Agatha (Grow) Aufderhar on November 8, 1932, in Princeton. He grew up in the Princeton area, graduated from Princeton High School, and then joined the Air Force where he traveled to several countries, with Morocco being his favorite. Along his travels he loved to collect books about places he had been and saved newspaper clippings from his journeys, often carrying clips of such in his wallet to show people. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, he went on to college at both the U of M and St. Cloud State University, earning his Bachelor’s degree in finance. He worked for many years as an accountant for Federal Cartridge in Anoka, a bank examiner for the State of MN, and also tutored accounting students at the Anoka Ramsey Community College for several years. Gene had a passion for reading, especially his daily newspapers. He also had several articles published of his life experiences in the Princeton paper. Gene is survived by wife, Mary Ann (Norquist) McDaniel; children, Mike (Nelva) Emmons, Sharyl (Bob) Shockman, Nancy Martini, Steven (Brenda) Emmons, Lisa (Tim) Finn, and Becky Schurmann; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jim (Kathy) Aufderhar, Bob (Delphine) Aufderhar, Gary (Beverly) Aufderhar, and Susan (Gary) Meyers. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Barbara; and daughter, Linda. A Memorial Service for Gene will take place at a later date, and burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, www.williamsdingmann.com.
