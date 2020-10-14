Eugene Fredrick Anderson, the son of Per and Mathilda (Hallberg) Anderson, was born March 28, 1923, at home in Borgholm Township, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, the youngest of six children. After graduation from Ogilvie High School, he farmed with his parents until their death. His brother Lowell, upon returning from the ETO, joined him and helped with farming until his death. Eugene continued farming until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, an avid photographer, he traveled throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin photographing wildflowers, wildlife and scenic vistas. He was a skilled woodworker, making many pieces of furniture. After selling the farm, he lived in Centennial Terrace in Milaca until he moved into the Elim Senior Care facility where he passed away. He is survived by nieces and nephews: Roger Anderson of Des Moines, Iowa; Carol (Hass) Smith of Denver, Colorado; Wayne Hass of Ogilvie; Marie Hass of Shoreview, and Lowell Rogers of Braham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Per and Mathilda Anderson; three brothers, Vernon, Lowell, and Darwin; two sisters, Hazel Rogers and Mildred Hass; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services were held Monday, October 19, 2020 at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock with Pastor Dale Clifton officiating.
