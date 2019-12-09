Funeral Services will be at Zion Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. for Ethel Barnick, 101, who passed away on December 6, 2019. Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton. Ethel was born to the late Fred and Freda (Beden) Warner in Estes Brook, MN, on January 2, 1918. She married Harold Hoeft on December 7, 1938, in Mille Lacs County, MN, and then Robert Barnick on December 29, 1967, in Mille Lacs County, MN. Ethel worked at Federal Cartridge for many years. Ethel enjoyed gardening, dancing, and needlepoint. She loved baking cookies and making candy for family and friends. Ethel is survived by nieces, Jean Bruggeman and Bonita (Ed) Coolidge; many great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harold Hoeft and Bob Barnick; sisters, Gladys Warner, Grace Warner, and Edna (Roy) Johnson; brothers, Clarence (Edith, Esther, Alice, and Hattie) Warner, Jesse (Lillian) Warner, Stanley Warner, and Clifford (Frances) Warner; nieces, Marian (Curtis) Palm, Betty (Eugene) Herbert, Bonabell (Stanley) Masters, Pearl (Jeff) Struffert, and Carol Garrelts.
