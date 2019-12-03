Esther A. Buss, age 91 of Milaca, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, November 29, 2019 at The Willows of Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove, where she had been cared for since 2017. Esther was born on August 5, 1928 to Albert C. and Minnie S. (Bassow) Hecht in Appleton, MN. She graduated from the Appleton High School in 1946. Esther married Robert A. Buss on October 23, 1949 in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Appleton. They resided in Benson, where she worked at Swift Co-op Oil and Goggin’s Pure Oil Station until they moved to Blooming Prairie, MN in 1965. In 1967, they moved to Milaca, where she worked at Land O Lakes until their retirement in 1989. After retiring, they moved to Lakewood Shores in Rice, MN, where she enjoyed fishing and remodeling their house. In 1994, they returned to Milaca, where she resided until moving to an apartment in the Walker Plaza of Anoka in 2015 to be closer to family. Esther was active in their churches: Trinity Lutheran of Appleton, MN; St. Mark’s Lutheran of Benson, MN; Our Saviors Lutheran of Blooming Prairie, MN; St. Paul’s Lutheran of Milaca, MN. Esther enjoyed knitting, ceramics, embroidery, golf, playing cards, music, dancing and making stitched greeting cards. In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sisters, Dorothy Vickerman and Helma Anderson. She is survived by her children, Scott (Sue) Buss of Ramsey, MN and Roberta (Mike) Drury of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) John, Ryan (Abbi) Buss; step-grandchildren, Chris (Sara) Drury and Erin Drury; great-grandchildren, Nate and Devin John, Ellie Buss; step-great-granddaughter, Tia Doxtator. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street NW, Andover. Visitation one hour prior to the service (10 - 11 a.m.). A private interment will take place in the Appleton City Cemetery, Appleton, MN. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home of Andover, (763) 767-7373, www.thurston-deshaw.com.
Esther A. Buss
