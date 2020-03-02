A celebration of life for Ervin Eberhardt, age 80, of Foreston, will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hansen-Hayes American Legion in Milaca. Ervin Edward Eberhardt was born August 7, 1939 to Carl and Dorothy (Rookstool) Eberhardt in Maywood Township, MN. He was united in marriage to Janice Smith in 1971. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, wildlife, cribbage, trips to the casino and doing puzzles. He passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Troy (Nancy) Eberhardt, Rance (Amy) Eberhardt, Jade Eberhardt, Jordan Stevens and Lon Stevens; five grandchildren; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 46 years, Janice; brother, Duane and sister, Carol Kuether.

To send flowers to the family of Ervin Eberhardt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 14, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hanson-Hayes American Legion
160 Second Street Southeast
Milaca, MN 56353
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ervin's Celebration of Life begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.