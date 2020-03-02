A celebration of life for Ervin Eberhardt, age 80, of Foreston, will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hansen-Hayes American Legion in Milaca. Ervin Edward Eberhardt was born August 7, 1939 to Carl and Dorothy (Rookstool) Eberhardt in Maywood Township, MN. He was united in marriage to Janice Smith in 1971. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, wildlife, cribbage, trips to the casino and doing puzzles. He passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Troy (Nancy) Eberhardt, Rance (Amy) Eberhardt, Jade Eberhardt, Jordan Stevens and Lon Stevens; five grandchildren; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 46 years, Janice; brother, Duane and sister, Carol Kuether.
Service information
Mar 14
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 14, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hanson-Hayes American Legion
160 Second Street Southeast
Milaca, MN 56353
160 Second Street Southeast
Milaca, MN 56353
Guaranteed delivery before Ervin's Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.