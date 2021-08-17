Ervin Anfinson

Ervin Kenneth Anfinson, age 89, of Brooklyn Center, passed away July 26, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society in Robbinsdale, MN. He was born December 18, 1931 to Anton “Tony” and Emily (Bratt) Anfinson in Dailey Township, Onamia, MN. He attended grade school at District 56 and District 44 in Mille Lacs County. Ervin graduated from Milaca High School in 1949. Immediately following graduation, he entered the service July 5, 1949. Ervin was stationed at Great Lake Naval Station and made the Navy his career. He was discharged on February 20, 1970. Ervin was a Retired Master Chief Petty Officer (E-7) of the Navy as an Engineman. He served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Ervin’s job duties included River Rat, Instructor for Electronics and a Recruiter. Ervin had a distinguished military record receiving these awards: five Good Conduct Medal Awards, Korean Service Ribbon (7) Stars, United Nations Service Ribbon, Navy Commendation Medal, two United Nation Service Medals, Korean Service Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. While Ervin was stationed in Japan, he met his wife, Moriko Kawabata and they were married on December 9, 1963. Two children were born to this union, James and Robert. After Ervin’s retirement, they made their home in Brooklyn Center. After retiring from the Navy, Ervin worked for Brooklyn Center School District 279 and later at Group Health which changed to Health Partners, retiring in the early 1990s. In his leisure time, he enjoyed watching sports, woodworking, being outdoors, repairing things and was a great handyman and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife, Moriko; sons, James and Robert; grandchildren, Robert, Jr. and Tessa; great-grandchildren, Novalee and Nayvi; sister, Lillian Robideau of Sarasota, FL; brothers, Wayne (Mary) Anfinson of Zachary, LA and Dennis (Doris) Anfinson of Milaca, MN; also by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Emily Anfinson; granddaughter, Christa Anfinson; sisters, Ruth (Roy) Robideau, Delores (Melvin) Larsen, Eleanor (David) Berdahl and Ida Mae in infancy; brother, Robert (Lila) Anfinson; brothers-in-law, William Robideau, Gale Wilken and Arvin Leegard. Memorial services will be held Monday, September 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM at the Cremation Society of MN, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.