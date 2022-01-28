Funeral services for Erma Bergstrom, age 90, of Milaca, held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Milaca Evangelical Free Church. Interment following at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock.
Erma Beulah Johnson was born April 8, 1931 in to Alfred and Minnie (Leaf) Johnson in Foley, MN. She graduated from Foley High School and from North Park College in Chicago, IL. Erma worked at several nursing jobs before moving to Alaska for five years. This was a pivotal choice in Erma finding a way to serve God where she felt called. After marrying Robert Bergstrom and starting a family, Robert and Erma were called to missions overseas with the Evangelical Covenant Church and served in the Democratic Republic of Congo at Imeloko, Karawa, and Wasolo. They closed out their missionary careers at Yaloke in Central African Republic.
After retirement, they settled south of Bock, MN. Robert and Erma have loved hosting family, friends, and events on their farm. Erma was exceptionally gifted on the piano and sharing her love of music has been one of her life passions. At 90 years old, she was even playing her favorites from the hymnal this last Christmas.
Health issues have grown over the past years and she kept working to do her best. Adding dialysis for the last three years extended her life, for which we were all grateful. Erma was fortunate to pass peacefully at home while holding hands with Robert, her caregiver and partner in life on January 26, 2022.
Thanks to the exceptional caregivers who helped her to be all she could be in the face of many challenges.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 56 years, Robert Bergstrom; children, Paul (Dana) Bergstrom, Julie (Simon) Richardson, Ron Bergstrom, Janel Bergstrom; and their two grandchildren, Laura (Henry Lee) and Johnny.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Minnie and all of her siblings, Thelma, Myron, Ralph (Joan and Phyllis), Howard (Arleen), Gordon (Lucille), Silas (Gerry), Luther (Eunice), Priscilla (Alan) and Leona.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.