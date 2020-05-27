Heaven’s newest angel, Emma M. Turek, passed away on May 23, 2020. A private family service will be held at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, MN. Emma was born on December 11, 1927, to Fred and Anna Ahlman and raised on a farm in Pierce, Nebraska. She married Victor Turek on November 28, 1944, and they later moved to Williams, California, where they lived for many years until they relocated to Princeton, Minnesota, in 1963 to be farmers. Emma was a strong, hardworking woman her entire life. She was devoted to helping her family in any way possible. More than a mother, she was a friend. She was a one of a kind, giving person—a warm-hearted soul who enjoyed doing anything she could to help people. Emma was happily involved in her church family at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, including the church choir, Ladies Aid, and she especially enjoyed watching the church Christmas programs. Emma spent her last seven years at the Caley House in Princeton, where she absolutely loved to be. She had many friends there and was actively involved in all the programs offered. She was especially known for doing puzzles in the main room for everyone to see. Emma’s entire family wants to give a special thanks to all the personnel of the Caley House, as Emma loved them all, and we know she was very loved by them in return. Thank you for all your special care. Emma is survived by her three daughters, Lorraine (Jerry) Carbajal of Colusa, California, Judy Wilcox of Melbourne, Florida, and Priscilla (David) Kuhn of Foley, Minnesota; as well as her many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Emma is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; son, Timothy; and all of her sisters and brothers. She will be missed.
