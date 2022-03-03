Elvin Edward Braman

Elvin E. Braman passed away early Monday morning, February 28, 2022, at the age of 67. He went peacefully at home with his wife Jane by his side, after multiple battles with cancer.
Elvin, the eldest of four, was born on August 6, 1954 in Key West, FL to his parents Elvin "Al" George and Thelma Jean Hedrick Braman. He had a very funny sense of humor. As a young child he loved to tease his friends and family members, something he continued to do his entire life. His father was in the Navy where they moved around the east coast, eventually landing in Panama City, FL where he graduated from Bay High in 1973. After graduation, he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served a two-year mission in the Philippines. Elvin graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelors degree in Family and Child Development, which led him to a 20 year career as a police officer, and an additional 25 years in social work.
In 1978, Elvin and Jane married in the Manti Utah Temple, for time and all eternity. They went on to have five daughters and one son. Elvin was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and cherished his family. He was very proud of his children and who they married. With a proud smirk, he would often tell anyone he met that he had 12 children. He was loving and caring, and a man without guile.
Elvin had a vast knowledge and dedication to his Heavenly Father that allowed him to share with all who knew him. He was also very creative and used that creativity in different ways. It appeared in ways of home, landscape, and floral design. He also loved genealogy, traveling, the outdoors and cooking. He had a love for animals of all kinds and found different ways to have them in his life. Everything from working at a zoo to dog shows, and a hobby farm where he cared for all sorts of animals. All animals had a home and were well loved under his care.
Elvin is preceded in death by his parents Elvin and Thelma and his sister Debra Corkran.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jane; his five daughters Lauren (Chris) Brinagh of Utah, Heidi (Caleb) Sims of Montana, Emma (Kevin) Gross of Minnesota, Audrey (Andrew) Meister of Minnesota, Bethany (Justin) Amidan of West Virginia, and son Joshua (Molly) Braman of Washington; his sister Sharon (Richard) Marlar of Georgia; and brother William (Susan) Braman and their children Emily and Alexander of Alabama. He is also survived by his 17 grandchildren, ranging in age from a soon to be newborn right up to 16 years old.
Pallbearers will be William Braman, Joshua Braman, Chris Brinagh, Caleb Sims, Kevin Gross, Andrew Meister, and Justin Amadin.
Honorary Pallbearers: Richard Marlar, Todd Reimer, Roger MacFarland, Tyker Brinagh, Brigham Sims, Axel Gross, Elliot Meister, Connor Meister, Owen Meister, Theodore Amidan.
The family of Elvin Braman wishes to extend our sincere thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the countless amazing nurses and doctors at the Mayo Clinic, Cambridge Allina Hospital, Princeton Fairview Hospital, and the clinic in Milaca who compassionately cared for him throughout his battles. They not only cared for him, but supported Jane and their family in so many ways. Their compassion and skilled care made the journey easier.
Visitation will be prior to services from 9:30 to 11 am, Saturday, March 12, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Princeton, MN (2174 100th Ave., Princeton, MN 55371). Funeral services will follow immediately after from 11 am to 12 pm. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca, MN.
Any memorials given will be donated to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Elvin Braman's memory.
Online condolences and photographic memories at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge,763-689-2244.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.